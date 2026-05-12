‘The Neighborhood’ Ending Explained: How Did the CBS Series End?

Credit: CBS

The Neighborhood has officially come to an end as of Monday night (May 11).

The CBS hit series, which ran for eight seasons after premiering in 2018, aired its final episode.

The comedy starred Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, the unofficial mayor of his Pasadena neighborhood, where he lives with his loving wife, Tina (Tichina Arnold), and next door to his two older sons, Malcolm and Marty. The show tells the story of the Butlers’ unlikely friendship with their new(ish) neighbor, perpetual nice-guy Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), his wife, Gemma (Beth Behrs), and their now-teenage son, Grover (Hank Greenspan).

The series finale features two weddings

Calvin’s sons, Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and Marty (Marcel Spears), get married in a dual ceremony, Marty marrying his coworker Courtney (Skye Townsend), while Malcolm weds Mercedes (Amber Stevens West).

Tina is concerned about life without the boys as they move on, saying: “Everything is changing. We’re about to start a whole new chapter in our lives. It’s going to be okay when it’s just the two of us, right?”

Calvin responds: “Babe, you’re looking at this all wrong. We’re not losing our kids — we’re gaining more of each other. We can do whatever, because we are Calvin and Tina Butler,” via EW.

The Johnsons move back to Michigan

Grover initially protests the decision, as does Calvin, despite his early tensions with the family.

“I’m going to have to keep it real, y’all. I wasn’t feeling Dave at first. But since I am keeping it real, I have to say that you turned out to be a great neighbor. And a good friend,” he says during a toast at the wedding, acknowledging Dave became his “best friend.”

The Neighborhood gets new neighbors

In the final moments, Calvin and Tina are in the Johnson’s empty home as Dave and Gemma finish packing, and Dave gives Calvin a jar of his kombucha base, SCOBY.

“Mother is far too delicate to make the trip. But now you can make your own ‘booch,’ and a piece of me will always be in your gut,” he says.

Before they leave, Gemma tries to return their spare key to the Butlers. Calvin tells them to keep it, as Tina assures them: “Our door is always open. This neighborhood will always be your home.”

After the Johnsons leave, the Butlers see that the house has already been sold to new neighbors.

“The neighborhood will never be the same. You ready to meet the new neighbors?” Tina says.

“I’m gonna need a minute. I’m not ready to break in a new Dave,” Calvin responds.

Find out why the show came to an end, and then see what happened with the scrapped spinoff.

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