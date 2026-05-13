Margaret Cho Reveals Shocking Reason Why She Turned Down ‘Heated Rivalry’ Role

Credit: Getty, HBO

Margaret Cho has revealed that she almost starred in Heated Rivalry!

During a recent appearance on Matteo Lane and Nick Smith‘s podcast I Never Liked You, the 57-year-old comedian and actress revealed that she turned down a role in hit Crave LGBTQ+ hockey series “all because of Trump.”

“Last year, I got a pilot script for a show that I really loved, but it shot in Canada, and I was so scared because I’m so vocal about hating ICE and hating this administration,” Margaret recalled. “I was like, I will get detained at the border and I will be put in ICE detention if I go.”

“And I was was struggling over it. I had to talk to all of these people about it,” Margaret, who is bisexual, continued. “And I was super upset about it, and I said ‘no.’ And it was Heated Rivalry.”

Despite turning down the show, Margaret said that she did end up watching Heated Rivalry, adding, “I hosted some re-watch parties and it kills me. Like, it kills me, and it’s all because of Trump.”

“The pilot was beautiful, and I was like, I want to do this,” she also noted.

She then revealed that she has since “asked” producers to put her in the show for season two, which is scheduled to begin filming in August and debut in April 2027.

“We’ll see,” Margaret added.

If you didn’t see, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden bid a lot of money to make a cameo in season two of Heated Rivalry!

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