‘Off Campus’ Creator Explains a Major Plot Change in Season 1

Credit: Prime Video

Off Campus just arrived on Prime Video on Wednesday (May 13), and fans are already noticing a major difference in the plot.

The show, based on the hit Elle Kennedy book series, stars Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn.

What is Off Campus about?

Here’s a synopsis of the series, which was already renewed for a second season:

A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season 1 follows the sexy and fun “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.

How Off Campus differs from the book series

Showrunner Louisa Levy is now speaking out about the change in a new interview.

Season 1 features Dean Di Laurentis (Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Abdalla), which she told the New York Post felt “organic.” (If you didn’t know, the couple’s romance isn’t introduced in the books until the third book in the series, The Score.)

Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) in Off Campus

“Allie is Hannah’s best friend, so that felt really easy. Also, [Allie and Dean’s] love story starts as a secret – so, what better way to surprise fans than launch it a little earlier than expected?”

Unlike the books, the couple begin hooking up in Season 1 as a side plot.

Who will Off Campus Season 2 be about?

When asked about whether it meant they’ll become main characters in Season 2, she teased: “We’ll have to see.”

The Mistake is the second book in the Off-Campus series, and focuses on hockey player John Logan and freshman Grace Ivers at Briar University.

When Dean and Allie get their own season, the showrunner says it will not be completely “off book,” but “we are stretching it, a little bit. We’ll find ways to honor the books, and still tell the stories and get the fan favorite moments from the books into the show.”

She also addressed the show coming out around the same time as Heated Rivalry, despite the books being published before that series.

“I love Heated Rivalry. I am honored to be in the same breath,” the showrunner said, noting that they are only similar in terms of being a hockey romance.

“We’re in college. We have Hannah and Garrett’s love story, but it really is surrounded by a robust ensemble. It’s a show that has its own personality, its own vibe. There’s so many football shows. Why can’t there be lots of hockey shows?”

Watch the trailer for Off Campus…

Posted To:Off Campus Prime Video Television