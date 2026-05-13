Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Expanding US by Adding This Country as the 51st State

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Donald Trump reportedly set sights on expanding the territory of the United States by adding a 51st state.

The 79-year-old president took to Truth Social to signal that his interest in bringing Venezuela on as a state. In a post on Tuesday evening (May 12), he shared a zoomed-in map that featured a U.S. flag superimposed over the South American country.

His post comes roughly a day after Fox News reporter John Roberts posted on X about a recent conversation with the president. In his message, he said that Trump was “seriously considering” adding U.S. territory after striking Venezuela and detaining the country’s sitting president in January.

“Just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump … he told me he is seriously considering a move to make Venezuela the 51st state…” Roberts wrote.

Trump has previously hinted at adding Venezuela as a state.

This would not be the first time that Trump has signaled big plans for Venezuela. In a January post on Truth Social, he shared a similar map that showed the country, the entirety of Canada and Greenland as being under U.S. control.

That same month, he posted an edited Wikipedia page that described him as the “acting president” of the country.

More recently, Trump implied that he could campaign to become Venezuela’s president after the completion of his second term in office. The Republican said that he was “polling higher than anybody has ever polled” in the country during an April press conference.

“So after I’m finished with this, I can go to Venezuela. I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take too long; I’m good at language. And I will go to Venezuela. I’m going to run for president,” he said.

The president previously said he refused to learn foreign languages.

His vow to “lean Spanish” came roughly a month after the president previously told world leaders that he had no intention of “learning your d— language.”

“I don’t have time. I was okay with languages but I’m not gonna spend time learning your language. That much I won’t do,” he told the assembled leaders from Latin American countries, adding that all he needed was a “good interpreter.”

In January, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, ceremoniously gave the award to Trump. Speaking to the press at the time, she said that she felt he “deserves” the honor after his actions in Venezuela.

Posted To:Donald Trump Politics