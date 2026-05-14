Britney Spears’ Rep Shoots Down Report About Her Behavior at Dinner, Explains Barking & Knife Detail

A representative for Britney Spears has just released a statement on the story circulating from her dinner out on Wednesday (May 13).

The 44-year-old superstar was at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California. Sources claimed to TMZ that she was “raising her voice, screaming, and even barking at times.”

TMZ’s report included a lot of alleged behavior.

A witness apparently claimed that Britney “walked by their table holding a knife, sparking fear she might accidentally stab someone.”

Another report claims she lit a cigarette inside near the door and was feeding the man she was with while saying “I love you.” apparently, she did not eat much of her own meal.

After they left, someone claimed that it looked “like a toddler” had sat at that table.

Now, a representative is responding to this report about Britney Spears’ behavior while out to dinner

Her representative told Just Jared: “This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.” They continued, “This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”

Britney Spears’ recent legal issue, explained

She was pulled over on March 4 in Westlake Village for allegedly driving under the influence. Authorities said in the criminal complaint that she had alcohol and drugs in her system, but did not disclose which substances she may have taken or list her blood alcohol content.

After she was arrested in March, Britney‘s rep released a statement saying that she would be seeking help and it was later revealed that she voluntarily checked herself into rehab.

She just plead guilty to a reduced charge after the DUI arrest.

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