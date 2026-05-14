Mary-Kate Olsen Wraps Busy Day at Work in NYC

Credit: Backgrid USA

Mary-Kate Olsen is wrapping up a busy work day.

The 39-year-old fashion designer and retired actress was seen waiting for her ride outside of her The Row office building on Wednesday (May 13) in New York City.

For her outing, Mary-Kate was all bundled up in a long black coat over a tan dress with a scarf wrapped around her neck paired with black sunglasses while carrying her fashion brand The Row‘s Lady Bag in alligator.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Just a few weeks ago, Mary-Kate was spotted on a rare outing with sister Ashley Olsen! The two were seen meeting up with a friend for lunch. If you didn’t know, the twins will be celebrating their 40th birthdays in June!

If you didn’t see, a former star of Full House recently opened up about the Olsen Twins and revealed what their current relationship status is right now.

In an interview from last year, Elizabeth Olsen reflected on growing up as the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Mary-Kate Olsen leaving her office…

Posted To:Candid Photos Mary Kate Olsen