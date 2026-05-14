Niall Horan Has Odd Response When Asked About Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz’s Wedding

Credit: Getty

Niall Horan is the first One Direction member to publicly address Harry Styles‘ upcoming nuptials to Zoe Kravitz.

If you didn’t see the news, it was revealed last month that Harry, 32, is engaged to Zoe, 37, after less than a year of dating.

During a recent appearance on the New Zealand radio show The Edge NZ, Niall, 32, had a bit of an odd response when asked about Harry and Zoe‘s wedding.

“I’ve got a couple of weddings that I’m going to coming up,” Niall said. “We all love a wedding. A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that’s gonna be very fun.”

Credit: Getty

Co-hosts Ollie Miles and Lucy Maynard pressed him on if the wedding commitments were during a “particular month” and involved “old people you used to work with,” alluding to Harry.

Niall picked up on what the two were getting at, and responded with a laugh, “Oh, right, no, no, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine.”

“I am not going, if that’s what you’re asking,” he continued. “I’m a busy man.”

It’s unclear when Zoe and Harry actually got engaged, but she was first spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger in mid-April. They actually sparked engagement rumors back in December, but they never made any statement confirming the rumors.

In another recent interview, Niall was asked if he received an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding.

Posted To:Harry Styles News Niall Horan One Direction Zoe Kravitz