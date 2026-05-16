Jack Schlossberg Says He’ll Never Process Sister Tatiana’s Death

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Jack Schlossberg is opening up about the death of his sister Tatiana.

If you were unaware, Tatiana died in December 2025 after a battle with cancer. She was 35.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Jack, 33, admitted that he doesn’t think he’ll ever process his older sister’s death.

“The world will never be the same for me, not only since she passed away, but since she was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago,” Jack said.

“She was my best friend. We could finish each other’s sentences,” he continued. “I miss her all the time. Every day I think about her.”

Jack, who is running New York’s Congressional District 12, went on to say that grief has served as his motivation.

“It’s made me all the more motivated, engaged, and focused on making the most out of my life, and I think that there’s no higher calling than public service,” Jack explained. “To me, I think politics is a noble profession, and one that I would be fantastic at serving this district as. So she wanted me to win, and I intend to honor her by doing just that.”

He also said that the proximity of his loss has shown him that “it could have just as easily been me,” adding that he feels an obligation to himself and his sister “to make the most out of my precious life and all that I’ve been given in this life to give back to others and make sure that we can fund cures for the type of cancer that took her life, and for other types of cancer.”

In another recent interview, Jack revealed Tatiana‘s final words to him.

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