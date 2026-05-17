Molly Shannon Makes Surprise Cameo on ‘SNL,’ Plays Handsy Choir Teacher

Credit: Saturday Night Live

Molly Shannon made a surprise appearance during a sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (May 16)!



The 61-year-old actress and comedian returned to the late night show, where she got her breakout as a cast member from 1995 to 2001.

She last made an appearance during the 50th anniversary special, and prior to that, she hosted in 2023.

During this week’s episode, she reunited with former co-star Will Ferrell in a sketch where a group of high school students anticipate their upcoming musical’s cast list being posted.

In “Cast List 2,” Molly appears closer to the end, playing the school’s (handsy) choir teacher and the show’s music director, Ms Peebles.

Molly‘s character dismissed claims she was “too handsy” with male students.

“A couple of things about me,” she says. “First of all, some people say that I’m too handsy with boys. That’s a lie. I don’t know who started it. And number two, I am tough as nails, but guess what? I get results.”



She then says, “Watch this,” and calls over a student (Tommy Brennan) and asks him to sing the highest note he can.

After he obliges, she says he can do better and instructs him to pull his tummy in, where she then touches his stomach and says he has nice abs. Then, as she tells him to put his butt out, she yanks up his pants as he sings higher, before she pulls more and eventually reaches her hand around from behind and grabs his crotch with both hands.

The sketch was one resurrected from one that was cut for timing during Will Ferrell‘s hosting gig back in 2019.

Check out the full 7.5 minute sketch right here!

Posted To:Molly Shannon Saturday Night Live Television