Christopher Abbott Makes First Public Comments About Aubrey Plaza’s Pregnancy

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Christopher Abbott made his first comments about his partner Aubrey Plaza‘s pregnancy!

The 40-year-old actor made an appearance on the Today show to speak about his Broadway play, Death of a Salesman, for which he’s nominated for a Tony Award.

Jenna Bush offered her congratulations!

“Can we say congratulations? You’re expecting a babe,” Jenna Bush Hager said.

“I thought [you meant] for my Tony nom!” Christopher joked when the subject was brought up.

He then said it’s “too much” going on between his Tony nomination and the baby news.

He said it’s “very exciting” before thanking Jenna for her well wishes.

It was announced last month that Aubrey is expecting her first child with partner. During a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, Aubrey shared her excitement about becoming a mom.

How long have Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott known one another?

They first worked together in summer 2019 on the indie movie Black Bear and then took the film to the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. The actors later worked together on the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, which ran performances from October 2023 to January 2024.

How to get tickets for Death of a Salesman

Chris will be starring in Death of a Salesman through August 9. The production also features legendary actors Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, as well as The Gilded Age actor Ben Ahlers. Get tickets now!

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