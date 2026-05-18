Kylie Minogue’s ‘Kylie’ Netflix Docuseries Launch Event in London: Guest List Revealed!

Credit: Getty

Kylie Minogue is ready for the premiere of her new Netflix docuseries, Kylie!

The “Padam Padam” pop icon stepped out for the streamer’s documentary launch event at Frameless on Monday (May 18) in London, England.

Attendees at the screening included Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, sister Dannii Minogue, Amanda Holden, Clara Amfo, Louise Redknapp, director Michael Harte, Ventureland producers John Battsek and Sarah Thomson, Netflix’s UK head of documentary series Adam Hawkins and director of documentary film Kate Townsend.

Influencer Max Balegde, Mathilde Barker, Alexa Louise Williams, Kitty Scott-Claus, and Gareth Howells were all in attendance as well.

“I have had numerous requests to make a documentary, and I was a bit tempted, but I just felt like it wasn’t the time. [Producer] John Battsek from Ventureland reached out in 2018 — a long time ago — and I met him maybe in 2020 or 2021. It was a number of years before I agreed to him. I guess I let the idea simmer and percolate,” she explained to Variety of her choice to film the series.

“I think after ‘Padam’ and Tension, it felt like another wave, another juggernaut moment in my life and career.”

“Michael [Harte, the director] wasn’t 100% attached to it then, but I know the idea was there, so… team moment! If not now, when? I guess within myself I felt like there’s enough in the past and enough in the future, so it didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, this is looking back at my life,’ and full stop. This is an interesting moment, as someone my age, a woman my age, me in this industry. I didn’t know what story he was going to tell, I just trusted Michael,” she went on to say.

Click through to see all the photos from the Netflix premiere…

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Gareth Howells attends the “Kylie” Netflix documentary launch event at Frameless on May 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

She also shared her reaction after watching the series: “By the time I got to the end of act three, I felt overwhelmed. But what he’s done in the final edit and the way he’s used one of my songs to top and tail the series and because I got over the finish line, I leapt out of my seat! I think he got his phone out in record time, because I was the crazed person in the edit suite. I felt panicked and electrified it at the same time.”

Here’s a synopsis: “KYLIE explores one of music’s most enduring icons who has consistently reshaped pop and sold over 80 million records along the way. In this intimate three-part documentary, Kylie Minogue opens her personal archives and reflects on a life that captivates, inspires and soundtracks multiple generations. Leaning into a lifetime caught on home movie cameras, personal photographs and new interviews with Kylie herself, it also shows the woman behind the hits – and how she has faced public scrutiny, personal loss and illness with grit and grace, earning respect far beyond her own fandom.”

KYLIE premieres on Wednesday (May 20). Get more details!

Posted To:News