Every ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star’s Upcoming Projects – Here’s Where to Watch Them Next!

Credit: Crave

Heated Rivalry catapulted it’s cast into stardom after it’s debut in late 2025.

Since the show released on Crave in Canada and HBO Max worldwide, the stars of the book to TV adaptation have become household names.

From magazine covers to awards show appearance, stars like Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have been seen all over the world in the months since the hit Crave series first debuted.

Now, between seasons, they’ve also been busy working on other projects, from directorial debuts to new shows and movies, and even a Saturday Night Live appearance.

While the cast won’t be heading back to set until later this summer, we’ve got the scoop on where you can watch them on screen next.

The main cast of the show also includes Francois Arnaud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nelisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh and Christina Chang.

Keep reading inside to find out what’s up next for the stars of Heated Rivalry…

Posted To:Christina Chang Connor Storrie Dylan Walsh EG evergreen Francois Arnaud Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova Robbie G.K. Robbie GK Slideshow Sophie Nelisse