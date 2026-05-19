‘The Housemaid’ Is Becoming a Stage Play!

Credit: Lionsgate

There’s an unexpected update about the hit Lionsgate movie The Housemaid…it’s heading to the stage!

The film, which was based on the Freida McFadden novel, was released in late 2025 to huge success. The movie was green lit for a sequel a short time later. Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar starred in the first film.

Playwright Bekah Brunstetter, who adapted Broadway’s The Notebook, is bringing the book/film to the stage, but a production timeline has not yet been publicly established, THR reports. The play will apparently draw from both the movie and book.

“’The Housemaid’ has all the elements for a successful stage adaptation – a blockbuster title, compelling characters, and a story full of twists and turns that builds tension and momentum in a way that naturally lends itself to the stage,” Lionsgate’s president of global products and experiences Jenefer Brown said in a statement.. “This project reflects how our hit films and IP can be transformed into novel experiences.”

Bekah added, “I’m so thrilled to be bringing this gripping, emotional, strange, and even funny story to the stage. Not only have I fallen in love with the adaptation process and bringing books to life on both stage and screen, I’m extremely excited to dig into ‘The Housemaid’s’ incredibly universal themes of jealousy, the pain of desire, and the traumas that connect us.”

Find out who could return in The Housemaid 2.

Posted To:Broadway The Housemaid