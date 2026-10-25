Jack Antonoff Reveals Why He Still Sings Love Songs About Margaret Qualley After Their Split

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Jack Antonoff is opening up about his split from Margaret Qualley and why he continues performing songs inspired by their marriage.

The 42-year-old music producer and Bleachers frontman separated from the 32-year-old actress in July after nearly three years of marriage.

In a new interview with The Guardian, published Sunday (October 25), Jack admitted that he initially worried about performing love songs he had written about Margaret.

He even considered changing his concert setlist after their breakup, but ultimately decided to keep the songs in his shows.

“The deal I’ve made with my audience is that I’m going to tell you honestly how I feel and I’m going to risk at any moment having to stand behind it for f—ing ever,'” he said.

Jack explained that he has always tried to be honest with fans through his music.

“Anyone could relate to the terrible sadness and pain, but there’s a great power to it also,” he said.

The musician said that performing songs about happier times in his marriage has actually become a meaningful experience for him.

“It’s actually been really beautiful,” he told the outlet.

He explained that the concerts allow him and his fans to acknowledge the sadness of the breakup while still appreciating what those songs meant when he wrote them.

“I don’t rewrite the past, I have no shame about the things I’ve said. My life has been dedicated to making it impossible for me to rewrite the past, because I’m standing there, singing about how I felt during the good times, so when the bad times hit I can’t look myself in the mirror and pretend that those times didn’t exist,” he explained.

Rather than avoiding reminders of the relationship, Jack said he wants to stand by the feelings he expressed in his music.

“I would rather live through something publicly than even escape it privately,” he went on to say.

Some of the songs he’s continued performing include “dirty wedding dress” and “you and forever” from Bleachers‘ latest album, Everyone for Ten Minutes.

The latter song is especially personal, as Margaret appeared alongside Jack in its music video, which was released in February, months before news of their separation.

The new interview comes after Jack previously addressed the breakup during a September concert.

When a fan requested the Bleachers song “Let’s Get Married,” he jokingly declined and told the audience, “Read the news, brother.”

Jack and Margaret began dating in 2021 and married in August 2023 in New Jersey.

Their separation was confirmed in July, with Margaret‘s representative later denying speculation that cheating or trust issues had caused their problems.

Neither has publicly confirmed the specific reason their marriage ended.

You can read more from Jack‘s interview with The Guardian right here.

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