Jay-Z Confirmed as Super Bowl 2027 Halftime Show Performer

Credit: Getty

It’s official – Jay-Z has been confirmed to headline the halftime show at the upcoming 2027 Super Bowl!

The 56-year-old rapper has been in charge of choosing the acts to perform for several years, and following rumors that he chose himself for the next one, we now know that they are true.

GOAT’s out of the bag. @sc #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLXI https://t.co/6wnIqTKjZB — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 27, 2026

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z shared in a statement, via Variety. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

The news was officially announced during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday Night Football on Monday (October 26).

“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

“Jay-Z’s impact on global music culture is as profound as it is undeniable,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music and International Content, adds. “We’ve had the privilege of working closely with him these last few years to bring some of the world’s most exciting and prolific artists to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage and we are so thrilled that he will be taking that stage himself this year. We know it’s going to be an incredible show.”

Reportedly, other stars in the running for the 2027 halftime show were Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles.

Jay-Z‘s halftime show comes on the heels of his JAY-Z 30 celebration concerts, marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

He has brought out his wife, Beyonce, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, and more as special guests at various performances this year.

For the halftime show, it is expected that Beyonce will likely make a special guest appearance, which would mark her third time performing during the Super Bowl halftime show, following her headlining spot in 2013 and as a guest during Coldplay‘s halftime show.

The 2027 Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.

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