‘The Mob’ Premiere: Which Contestant Did Joe Gorga Send Home First?

Credit: Disney

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the premiere of Hulu’s new reality competition series The Mob.

The first contestant has officially been “whacked” on The Mob!

The new reality competition series premiered on Hulu on Monday (October 26), bringing 12 celebrities together at a villa in Italy to compete in mob movie-inspired challenges for up to $250,000.

The White Lotus star Parker Posey serves as a host, while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga quickly found himself in a major position of power during the premiere. As the Don, he had the chance to send someone home.

So, who did Joe send home first?

Bella Palk was the first contestant eliminated

Love Overboard star Bella Palk became the first celebrity eliminated from the competition.

During the opening challenge, the contestants were split into teams led by Joe and Harry Jowsey. Joe‘s team finished the task first, which ultimately gave him the Don position, and the power to decide who received money and who would be “whacked” from the game.

After speaking with his fellow contestants, Joe distributed envelopes of money to several members of the cast before making his elimination decision.

When the group reunited, both Bella and Harry were initially missing. Harry eventually entered the room, revealing that Bella had been eliminated.

Joe explained that he considered Bella the weakest member of his team and wanted to keep stronger players around as he attempted to hold onto his position as Don. But as per the rules of the game, it’s possible that the other members could later decide to put someone else in charge. Joe isn’t guaranteed to stay the Don.

The first two episodes of The Mob are now streaming, with new episodes weekly.

Posted To:Bella Palk Harry Jowsey hulu Joe Gorga Television The Mob