Every ‘YAGA’ Episode 3 Photo Released, Synopsis Revealed

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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Still of Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga episode three
Credit: Crave

YAGA is the latest hit show from Crave!

The new mystery thriller series premiered its first two episodes last week, and the third is set to debut on the Canadian streamer, and on AMC+ in the US this Friday (October 30).

Ahead of the new episode, Crave has released a series of stills, teasing what fans can expect.

Still of Noah Reid in Yaga episode three

Featured in the first look photos for episode three are Noah Reid, Carrie-Anne Moss and Clark Backo.

Here’s the synopsis for episode three, titled “A Good Boy”: The missing persons investigation is now a murder; Carson (Backo) and Rapp (Reid) must work together to figure out who might have wanted the victim dead.

Still of Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga episode three

What is YAGA about?

Based on the play by Kat Sandler, who serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the TV show, YAGA “follows Rapp (Reid), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.”

Still of Clark Backo and Noah Reid in Yaga episode three

How to Watch YAGA in the U.S. and Canada

In the United States, YAGA will stream exclusively on AMC+, beginning October 23.

You can find the show on the official AMC+ streaming page.

Canadian viewers can watch the series on Crave, which is also releasing the first two episodes on October 23.

Based on the release time of the first two episodes, new episodes will debut at 3 am ET/12 am PT on AMC+ in the U.S.

Still of Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga episode three

If you missed it, check out the full episodic release schedule for YAGA.

YAGA star Hudson Williams recently revealed he was working on writing a new movie while promoting the show. Find out what he said!

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