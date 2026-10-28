Every ‘YAGA’ Episode 3 Photo Released, Synopsis Revealed

Credit: Crave

YAGA is the latest hit show from Crave!

The new mystery thriller series premiered its first two episodes last week, and the third is set to debut on the Canadian streamer, and on AMC+ in the US this Friday (October 30).

Ahead of the new episode, Crave has released a series of stills, teasing what fans can expect.

Featured in the first look photos for episode three are Noah Reid, Carrie-Anne Moss and Clark Backo.

Here’s the synopsis for episode three, titled “A Good Boy”: The missing persons investigation is now a murder; Carson (Backo) and Rapp (Reid) must work together to figure out who might have wanted the victim dead.

What is YAGA about?

Based on the play by Kat Sandler, who serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the TV show, YAGA “follows Rapp (Reid), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.”

How to Watch YAGA in the U.S. and Canada

In the United States, YAGA will stream exclusively on AMC+, beginning October 23.

You can find the show on the official AMC+ streaming page.

Canadian viewers can watch the series on Crave, which is also releasing the first two episodes on October 23.

Based on the release time of the first two episodes, new episodes will debut at 3 am ET/12 am PT on AMC+ in the U.S.

If you missed it, check out the full episodic release schedule for YAGA.

YAGA star Hudson Williams recently revealed he was working on writing a new movie while promoting the show. Find out what he said!

Posted To:AMC Plus Carrie-anne Moss Clark Backo crave Noah Reid Television Yaga