Travis Kelce Reacts to Prince William Trying to Cut Him Out of Taylor Swift Selfie

Oct 28, 2026 2 min read
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Taylor Swift and Prince William selfie
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Travis Kelce is reacting to Prince William‘s hilarious confession about his famous selfie with Taylor Swift!

The 37-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player addressed the royal’s recent comments during the Wednesday (October 28) episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

If you missed it, William recently revealed that he actually tried to keep Travis out of the now-famous photo that he took with Taylor and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during her Eras Tour in June 2024.

The photo ended up marking the first time Taylor shared a picture with Travis on her Instagram account.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on October 23, William joked that he was trying to get a photo with just Taylor and his children, but Travis kept finding his way back into the frame.

Now, Travis is sharing his response!

“I get it, man,” he said on the podcast, explaining that he was only Taylor‘s boyfriend at the time.

Travis joked that William probably wanted a photo he could keep forever without having to worry about whether the couple’s relationship would last.

“I wasn’t her husband yet,” he explained.

“Move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever,” he went on, jokingly.

Of course, Taylor and Travis have since gotten married, tying the knot in July 2026.

“Shout out to Prince William, man,” Travis added, making it clear that he wasn’t offended by the joke.

Jason agreed that William‘s reasoning was understandable and joked about having the podcast’s graphics team remove Travis from the picture.

Travis then offered to send the edited photo to Buckingham Palace, wondering whether it would actually reach the royal.

The two have become friendly since their original meeting, with William even making a surprise appearance on New Heights in July 2026, the same day Taylor and Travis got married.

For more on their wedding, check out the official details confirmed by Taylor‘s publicist.

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