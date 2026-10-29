KATSEYE Members Ranked by Instagram Followers in 2026 – Who Is the Most Popular?

Credit: YouTube: katseyeworld

KATSEYE is taking over the world!

The massively popular six-member girl group has grown into one of pop music’s biggest acts, with viral hits, major performances, brand campaigns and a massive international fan base.

Formed through The Debut: Dream Academy, the group consists of Sophia Laforteza, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung.

Since making their debut in 2024, the group has released hits like “Touch,” “Gnarly,” “Gabriela” and “Pinky Up,” and embarked on their Wildworld Tour, which kicked off in September 2026.

They’ve also released their latest EP, Wild, and a new documentary, KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, which premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in October.

The group has experienced some temporary breaks from group activities throughout the year, with Manon stepping away from activities in February and Sophia taking a break in August to focus on her health. Sophia is expected to return to group activities in January 2027.

As KATSEYE continues to grow, the members have also become social media superstars, each building a massive following of their own.

We’ve ranked all six members based on their individual Instagram follower counts, from least to most followed. (Follower counts are approximate as of October 29, 2026.)

Keep reading to find out which KATSEYE member has the most Instagram followers…

Posted To:Daniela Avanzini EG K-Pop KATSEYE Lara Raj Manon Bannerman Megan Skiendiel Music Popularity Sophia Laforteza Yoonchae Jeong Yoonchae Jeung