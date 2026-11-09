Amanda Seyfried Cuddles Estranged Husband Thomas Sadoski in New Photo, Shares Message About Their Divorce

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski attends the Devotion NY VIP Screening Event at Crosby Street Hotel on November 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Amanda Seyfried is giving fans a glimpse into her relationship with estranged husband Thomas Sadoski nearly two months after announcing their separation.

The 40-year-old Mean Girls actress shared a sweet new photo with Thomas, 50, on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (November 8), showing the former couple smiling and embracing.

The photo came shortly after Amanda reposted a message about making divorce a normal life transition rather than something surrounded by shame and negativity.

The two announced their separation in September after nine years of marriage.

What Did Amanda Seyfried Post About Her Divorce?

Amanda first reposted a message from divorce consultant Olivia Howell about changing the way people approach the end of a marriage.

“The most radical thing we can do is make divorce boring. Make it normal. Make it accessible,” the message read.

The original post went on to discuss removing the stigma surrounding divorce and treating it like other major life transitions, including weddings and graduations.

Amanda then shared a black-and-white photograph of herself hugging Thomas, with both actors smiling at the camera.

She also tagged her estranged husband in the Instagram Story.

What Have Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Said About Their Split?

Amanda and Thomas confirmed their breakup in September 2026, revealing that they had already been living separately for some time.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit,” they said in a joint statement to People.

“We’ve got each other forever – and it’s GOOD,” they added.

Amanda and Thomas first met while working together on the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015. They later reconnected romantically and married in March 2017.

They share two children, 9-year-old daughter Nina and 6-year-old son Thomas Jr.

In an October interview with WWD, Amanda discussed how their separation had affected her decisions about accepting acting roles.

The actress explained that she was prioritizing projects filming in New York and New Jersey so she and Thomas could remain close to their children.

If you missed it, Amanda also recently reunited with another famous ex, her Mamma Mia! costar Dominic Cooper, and opened up about how their relationship has evolved since their breakup.

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