Coachella 2027 Headliners & Full Lineup Announced – See the List!

Nov 11, 2026 2 min read
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Photo of the Coachella grounds
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Coachella just surprise announced the lineup for the upcoming 2027 Coachella Music Festival!

The annual music and arts festival will return for two weekends next year – April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027 – and the full lineup has been unveiled, including the three headliners.

Taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., the festival will see many familiar faces returning to the desert for next year’s lineup, including the return of a past headliner.

Keep reading below to find out who is performing at Coachella next year…

Dua Lipa smiles while performing during a concert

Friday, April 9 & 16 – Dua Lipa

As previously rumored, Dua Lipa is set to headline the festival on both Friday nights.

Other notable acts hitting the stage on Fridays can be found below:

  • Madonna
  • Zara Larsson
  • Steve Lacy
  • Jisoo
  • Kehlani
  • Leon Thomas
  • Fetty Wapp
  • SG Lewis
Tame Impala performs during a concert at The Forum

Saturday, April 10 & 17 – Tame Impala

Tame Impala is returning to the desert to headline Saturday nights. This marks his second time as a headlining act after previously performing in 2019.

Other notable acts hitting the stage on Saturdays can be found below:

  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Weezer
  • Tiesto
  • Martin Garrix
  • Robyn
  • Role Model
  • Adela
  • Maneskin
  • Mariah the Scientist
  • Bad Gyal
Sza performs during the 2026 BET Awards

Sunday, April 11 & 18 – SZA

SZA is set to close out both weekends of Coachella with the coveted Sunday night headlining slot!

Other notable acts hitting the stage on Sundays can be found below:

  • Don Toliver
  • Dom Dolla
  • Kygo
  • Becky G
  • BABYMONSTER
  • Remi Wolf
  • Tove Lo
  • Victoria Monet
  • MUNA
  • Shygirl
  • Ayra Starr

Daddy Yankee is also set to perform in a top-billing with a special production. Details on his timeslot are currently unknown.

Check out the complete lineup below!

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