Coachella 2027 Headliners & Full Lineup Announced – See the List!

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Coachella just surprise announced the lineup for the upcoming 2027 Coachella Music Festival!

The annual music and arts festival will return for two weekends next year – April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027 – and the full lineup has been unveiled, including the three headliners.

Taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., the festival will see many familiar faces returning to the desert for next year’s lineup, including the return of a past headliner.

Keep reading below to find out who is performing at Coachella next year…

Friday, April 9 & 16 – Dua Lipa

As previously rumored, Dua Lipa is set to headline the festival on both Friday nights.

Other notable acts hitting the stage on Fridays can be found below:

Madonna

Zara Larsson

Steve Lacy

Jisoo

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Fetty Wapp

SG Lewis

Saturday, April 10 & 17 – Tame Impala

Tame Impala is returning to the desert to headline Saturday nights. This marks his second time as a headlining act after previously performing in 2019.

Other notable acts hitting the stage on Saturdays can be found below:

Phoebe Bridgers

Weezer

Tiesto

Martin Garrix

Robyn

Role Model

Adela

Maneskin

Mariah the Scientist

Bad Gyal

Sunday, April 11 & 18 – SZA

SZA is set to close out both weekends of Coachella with the coveted Sunday night headlining slot!

Other notable acts hitting the stage on Sundays can be found below:

Don Toliver

Dom Dolla

Kygo

Becky G

BABYMONSTER

Remi Wolf

Tove Lo

Victoria Monet

MUNA

Shygirl

Ayra Starr

Daddy Yankee is also set to perform in a top-billing with a special production. Details on his timeslot are currently unknown.

Check out the complete lineup below!

Posted To:2027 Coachella Music Festival Concerts Dua Lipa Music sza Tame Impala