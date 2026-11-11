Coachella 2027 Headliners & Full Lineup Announced – See the List!
Coachella just surprise announced the lineup for the upcoming 2027 Coachella Music Festival!
The annual music and arts festival will return for two weekends next year – April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027 – and the full lineup has been unveiled, including the three headliners.
Taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., the festival will see many familiar faces returning to the desert for next year’s lineup, including the return of a past headliner.
Keep reading below to find out who is performing at Coachella next year…
Friday, April 9 & 16 – Dua Lipa
As previously rumored, Dua Lipa is set to headline the festival on both Friday nights.
Other notable acts hitting the stage on Fridays can be found below:
- Madonna
- Zara Larsson
- Steve Lacy
- Jisoo
- Kehlani
- Leon Thomas
- Fetty Wapp
- SG Lewis
Saturday, April 10 & 17 – Tame Impala
Tame Impala is returning to the desert to headline Saturday nights. This marks his second time as a headlining act after previously performing in 2019.
Other notable acts hitting the stage on Saturdays can be found below:
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Weezer
- Tiesto
- Martin Garrix
- Robyn
- Role Model
- Adela
- Maneskin
- Mariah the Scientist
- Bad Gyal
Sunday, April 11 & 18 – SZA
SZA is set to close out both weekends of Coachella with the coveted Sunday night headlining slot!
Other notable acts hitting the stage on Sundays can be found below:
- Don Toliver
- Dom Dolla
- Kygo
- Becky G
- BABYMONSTER
- Remi Wolf
- Tove Lo
- Victoria Monet
- MUNA
- Shygirl
- Ayra Starr
Daddy Yankee is also set to perform in a top-billing with a special production. Details on his timeslot are currently unknown.
Check out the complete lineup below!
Posted To:2027 Coachella Music Festival Concerts Dua Lipa Music sza Tame Impala