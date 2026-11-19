Taylor Swift’s CMA Awards 2026 Performance Easter Eggs Explained: All the Clues Fans Spotted

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Taylor Swift seemingly packed her 2026 CMA Awards performance with Easter eggs, and Swifties are already trying to figure out what they could mean!

The 36-year-old superstar returned to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years on Wednesday (November 18) in Nashville, Tenn., performing a mashup of “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5 and her 2006 hit “Our Song.”

But the performance was about much more than the music.

From familiar dresses hidden in her dressing room to surprise appearances by country stars who helped shape her early career, Taylor filled the performance with callbacks to her past.

Fans are especially convinced that some of the clues could point toward Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), the long-awaited re-recording of her debut album.

So, what did everyone notice, and what could it all mean?

1. The four dresses from Taylor’s debut era

The Easter eggs began before Taylor even left her dressing room.

Fans immediately noticed at least four familiar outfits placed around the room, each connected to her early country music career.

They included the floral BCBG dress she wore to the 2006 ACM Awards, the champagne-colored gown she wore to the 2007 CMA Awards, the turquoise dress from her “Teardrops on My Guitar” music video, and the fluffy dress seen in the “Our Song” music video.

Fans also noticed that Taylor wore red-and-white cowboy boots reminiscent of the footwear she favored during her debut era.

The 2007 CMA Awards gown is particularly significant because Taylor wore it the night she won the Horizon Award, now known as New Artist of the Year.

The collection of dresses has fans wondering whether she’s revisiting the beginning of her career ahead of a potential Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) release.

Click through to see the rest of the possible clues and Easter eggs in Taylor Swift’s performance…

Posted To:Bill Anderson Brad Paisley Brooks & Dunn CMA Awards Eric Church Jennifer Nettles Keith Urban Kix Brooks Kristian Bush Lainey Wilson Little Big Town Music Ronnie Dunn Sugarland Taylor Swift Tim McGraw Toy Story