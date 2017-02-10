Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 2:51 pm

Shia LaBeouf's 'He Will Not Divide Us' Installation Shut Down

Shia LaBeouf's 'He Will Not Divide Us' Installation Shut Down

Shia LaBeouf‘s livestream project titled “He Will Not Divide Us,” set up as an anti-Donald Trump protest, has been shut down by the Museum of the Moving Image.

The livestream was hosted by the museum in New York City, but it had become an “ongoing public safety hazard.”

The project featured a camera on the wall outside of the museum and people were encouraged to shout “he will not divide us” into the camera for as many times as they want. The livestream went up on the day of Trump‘s inauguration and was originally scheduled to stay up for all four years of his presidency.

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents and businesses,” the museum said in a statement. “While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested at the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action.”

Click inside for the rest of the statement and Shia’s reaction…

“We are proud to have launched this engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation which was experienced by millions of online viewers worldwide. Until public safety concerns overrode the intent of the installation, HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US generated an important conversation allowing interaction among people from many backgrounds and with different viewpoints. However, ending our engagement with the installation is the most prudent path forward to restore public safety to the Museum, its visitors, staff and the community,” the statement continued.

Shia, who was arrested days after the project launched for allegedly attacking a man, put up the message “The museum has abandoned us” in place of the live stream.
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 01
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 02
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 03
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 04
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 05
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 06
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 07
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 08
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 09
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 10
shia labeouf he will not divide us installation shut down 11

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Martha Bartha

    Shia LaBeouf will not divide us!

  • j k

    Not surprised tbh.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here