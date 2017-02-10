Shia LaBeouf's 'He Will Not Divide Us' Installation Shut Down

Shia LaBeouf‘s livestream project titled “He Will Not Divide Us,” set up as an anti-Donald Trump protest, has been shut down by the Museum of the Moving Image.

The livestream was hosted by the museum in New York City, but it had become an “ongoing public safety hazard.”

The project featured a camera on the wall outside of the museum and people were encouraged to shout “he will not divide us” into the camera for as many times as they want. The livestream went up on the day of Trump‘s inauguration and was originally scheduled to stay up for all four years of his presidency.

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents and businesses,” the museum said in a statement. “While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested at the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action.”

Click inside for the rest of the statement and Shia’s reaction…

“We are proud to have launched this engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation which was experienced by millions of online viewers worldwide. Until public safety concerns overrode the intent of the installation, HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US generated an important conversation allowing interaction among people from many backgrounds and with different viewpoints. However, ending our engagement with the installation is the most prudent path forward to restore public safety to the Museum, its visitors, staff and the community,” the statement continued.

Shia, who was arrested days after the project launched for allegedly attacking a man, put up the message “The museum has abandoned us” in place of the live stream.