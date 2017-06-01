Heidi Klum Enjoys Ice Cream Cone With Vito Schnabel in Greece

Heidi Klum is having a blast on her Greek getaway!

The 44-year-old supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge was spotted chowing down on an ice cream cone as she did some shopping on Tuesday (May 30) in Mykonos.

She was joined by her art curator boyfriend Vito Schnabel.

The duo then took a romantic boat ride to Spilia Resturant for dinner.

Heidi and Vito were last spotted out together in London, where she promoted her new photography book Heidi Klum by Rankin.