Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 10:26 pm

'Transformers: The Last Knight' Gets Action-Packed Final Trailer - Watch Now! (Video)

Mark Wahlberg is fighting for his life in the new international trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight!

The final footage features epic camera shots, transforming robot warriors, and, of course, lots of explosions.

The Michael Bay-directed film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel and Stanley Tucci.

Here’s the synopsis: Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

Josh recently revealed whether or not he would let his and wife Fergie‘s three-year-old son Axl watch the film!

“That’s a debate that we’ve had back and forth,” Josh told Entertainment Tonight. “Is he too young? He’s three… he’ll be four almost by the time the movie comes out. So, you know, I’m going to take him to the premiere, so yeah, he is going to see it. … I guess I’ll deal with the post-traumatic stress after. Those movies are pretty intense, even for adults, [but] he loves swords. He loves all that stuff.”

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss Transformers: The Last Knight it hits theaters on June 21!


Transformers: The Last Knight – New International Trailer – Paramount Pictures
Photos: Paramount Pictures
