Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 8:44 am

Zac Efron Reveals the One Celebrity He Wants to Do a Love Scene With (Video)

Zac Efron Reveals the One Celebrity He Wants to Do a Love Scene With (Video)

Zac Efron is the latest celebrity to take part in Vogue‘s 73 questions video series!

The 29-year-old actor was asked a series of questions by the interviewer including what advice he would give his 20 year old self, the most worn item in his wardrobe, his funniest on set moment, his favorite moment from High School Musical, and many more.

One memorable question Zac was asked was about which celebrity he’d like to do a love scene with in a new film.

Zac responded, “The Rock. So we can finish what we started.” You may remember, Zac and The Rock had an unexpected kiss scene in Baywatch.
