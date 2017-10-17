Jennifer Lawrence Was Told to Lose 15 Pounds in 2 Weeks After a 'Degrading & Humiliating' Experience

Jennifer Lawrence stood on stage and spoke her truth at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards last night.

“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” the 27-year-old actress said during her speech. “During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.”

“After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet,” she continued.

Jennifer then said a male producer didn’t necessarily agree with the weight loss. “He said he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was ‘perfectly f***able.’”

“I’m still learning that I don’t have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable. Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they’re human,” she added.