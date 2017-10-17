Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Reveals How Much Weight She Lost on 'DWTS'

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 9:10 am

Jennifer Lawrence Was Told to Lose 15 Pounds in 2 Weeks After a 'Degrading & Humiliating' Experience

Jennifer Lawrence Was Told to Lose 15 Pounds in 2 Weeks After a 'Degrading & Humiliating' Experience

Jennifer Lawrence stood on stage and spoke her truth at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards last night.

“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” the 27-year-old actress said during her speech. “During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.”

“After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet,” she continued.

Jennifer then said a male producer didn’t necessarily agree with the weight loss. “He said he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was ‘perfectly f***able.’”

“I’m still learning that I don’t have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable. Every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they’re human,” she added.
