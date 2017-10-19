Elle Fanning Shares a Laugh on Set of Woody Allen Movie in NYC

Elle Fanning jokes around with co-star Rebecca Hall on set of their new movie on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

The 19-year-old actress looked pretty in a blue pastel sweater as she enjoyed a break in between scenes of the upcoming Woody Allen movie.

Joining Elle and Rebecca on set was their co-star Jude Law as they were spotted filming outside of an apartment building in the West Village.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but it also stars Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna, and others.

