Sun, 22 October 2017 at 1:50 pm

Ewan McGregor & Eve Mavrakis Split, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kissing Photos Emerge

Ewan McGregor was seen kissing his co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star.

The photos prompted a source to tell People that the 46-year-old actor had split from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis. They have four kids together, and the split apparently happened back in May.

UK publication The Sun got photos of Ewan and Mary Elizabeth kissing at a cafe in London before leaving on a motorbike.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment and will update when we know more. So far, no official comment has been made.
Photos: Getty
  • calafeast

    Eeehhh… he’s been cheating on her for at least a decade now. He works in an industry where women age and get discarded and men remain ageless forever. I thought they had a one-way open marriage.

    He made the money, he can do whatever he wants, we are all very european!!!

    He’ll get himself a fresh 22 year old in no time w/ that massive cock of his.

  • disqus_KwgiMZNJ54

    They look like the same woman, just different makeup & hairstyle

  • Jamie

    Very European? Do people cheat more in Europe or something?

  • calafeast

    No, the stereotypical notion of liberal european marriages is that most happen to be open relationships where everyone fuck someone else.

    Were you born like yesterday?