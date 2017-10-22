Ewan McGregor & Eve Mavrakis Split, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kissing Photos Emerge

Ewan McGregor was seen kissing his co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his Fargo co-star.

The photos prompted a source to tell People that the 46-year-old actor had split from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis. They have four kids together, and the split apparently happened back in May.

UK publication The Sun got photos of Ewan and Mary Elizabeth kissing at a cafe in London before leaving on a motorbike.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment and will update when we know more. So far, no official comment has been made.