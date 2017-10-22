Gemma Collins Falls Through Hole Live on Stage at BBC 1 Radio Teen Awards - Then Pokes Fun at Herself!

Gemma Collins is taking a nasty fall in stride!

The 36-year-old The Only Way Is Essex star and frequent subject of funny memes was announcing the winner for Best TV Show at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday (October 22) in London, England when she accidentally fell through a hole behind her where the winners were being lifted onto the stage.

Love Island stars Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies and Marcel Somerville quickly scrambled to help her up as she assured the crowd that she was fine.

Naturally, Gemma responded to the incident with…memes!

“So Wembley stadium people screaming my name and it was just OMG the best ans worst moment of my LIFE ✌🏻I’ve always compared myself to Bridget Jones now this confirms it everyone ! Madonna stacks it I stack it 😝 guys I am ok and the show must go on ✌🏻😝✌🏻 it’s gone VIRAL #teenawards,” she wrote later in the night on her Instagram.

Check out footage of the fall – and Gemma‘s hilarious memes poking fun at herself – below.