Lupita Nyong'o & Letitia Wright Reflect on Being in 'Black Panther'

Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright are two of the bad-ass women you’ll see in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther and they’re interviewing each other for a new Teen Vogue feature!

Here is what they had to share with the mag:

Letitia on her Black Panther character, Shuri: “I liked how intelligent she was. She’s a teenager, but her age doesn’t define who she is. People think, You’re young; you don’t know what you’re talking about, but she didn’t let that be a limitation. I instinctively picked up [that Shuri] had something meaningful to say”

Lupita on why Black Panther appealed to her: “Well, when Black Panther was announced about two years ago, Chadwick [Boseman] was signed on to play T’Challa, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, snap, that’s going to be a moment!’ So when director Ryan Coogler started to talk to me about being a part of it, I was so excited….It had social and political relevance. My character, Nakia, was a departure from the character you see in the comic books. She’s this independent woman, super patriotic but also very questioning of her society, and I liked that. With her complicated relationship with T’Challa, I knew it was going to be kind of sexy, and I was like, ‘OK, I definitely want in.’”

