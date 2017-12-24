Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Bikini Body In Christmas Eve Photo!

Hailee Steinfeld is enjoying her holiday vacation while lounging in her bikini!

“Merry Christmas Eve My Loves! 🌺🐠🌴🍹,” the 21-year-old singer and actress captioned the photo. Looks like Hailee is enjoying Christmas in a tropical paradise!

Hailee may be relaxing in paradise for Christmas, but she will be kicking off the new year from Hollywood as she will be performing live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Hailee will be joined at the Hollywood bash by Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Fitz and The Tantrums and a collaboration from Khalid and Marshmello.