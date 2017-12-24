Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 7:29 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Bikini Body In Christmas Eve Photo!

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Bikini Body In Christmas Eve Photo!

Hailee Steinfeld is enjoying her holiday vacation while lounging in her bikini!

“Merry Christmas Eve My Loves! 🌺🐠🌴🍹,” the 21-year-old singer and actress captioned the photo. Looks like Hailee is enjoying Christmas in a tropical paradise!

Hailee may be relaxing in paradise for Christmas, but she will be kicking off the new year from Hollywood as she will be performing live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Hailee will be joined at the Hollywood bash by Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Fitz and The Tantrums and a collaboration from Khalid and Marshmello.

Merry Christmas Eve My Loves! ????????????????

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on


