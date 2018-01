Pro Bowl 2018 Roster - See Who's Playing in the Game!

The NFL season is almost over and one of the last games of the year – the 2018 Pro Bowl – is set to air later today.

If you don’t know, the Pro Bowl is a fan voted roster of players who gather together to play one last game ahead of the 2018 Super Bowl. This year’s Pro Bowl is taking place in Orlando, Florida.

Tune into ESPN at 3pm ET today (January 28) to catch the game live. If you don’t know, players on the winning team get $64,000 each, while players on the losing team get $32,000 each.

It’s sure to be an exciting game!

Click inside for the full rosters for the AFC and NFC teams in the Pro Bowl this year…

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Keenan Allen, Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Dolphins; T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Russell Okung, Chargers (replaces Penn)

Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Patriots; Delanie Walker, Titans TE (replaces Kelce)

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers; Derek Carr, Raiders (replaces Brady); Alex Smith, Chiefs (replaces Rivers)

Running back: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: Roosevelt Nix, Steelers (replaces Develin)

Defense

Defense end: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Khalil Mack, Raiders; Cameron Heyward, Steelers (replaces Mack); Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars (replaces Campbell)

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Terrell Suggs, Ravens; Telvin Smith, Jaguars

Inside/middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Joe Schobert, Browns

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers

Free safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens

Strong safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Kicker: Chris Boswell*, Steelers

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals; Davante Adams, Packers

Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Rams; Joe Staley, Niners ; Duane Brown, Seahawks

Guard: T.J. Lang, Lions ; Trai Turner, Panthers; Larry Warford, Saints

Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Tight end: Jason Witten, Cowboys; Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints; Jared Goff, Rams

Running back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

Defense

Defensive end: Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints; Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Interior linemen: Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers; Mike Daniels, Packers; Linval Joseph, Vikings

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers

Inside/middle linebacker: Deion Jones; Falcons; Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints: Darius Slay, Lions

Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks

Strong safety: Keanu Neal, Falcons; Harrison Smith, Vikings

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Graham Gano, Panthers (replaces Zuerlein)

Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams

Special teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals

* Indicates starter