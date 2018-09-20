Chris Pratt Does Not Think Hollywood Is Anti-Religious

Chris Pratt is very open about his thoughts on religion and his relationship with Jesus and now he’s talking about his thoughts on religion in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actor was asked about talking publicly about his faith at awards shows.

“That kind of a message, it might not be for everybody. But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed. And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking about that. I’ve been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.’ That’s like the only way I feel like I can repay what has essentially been a giant gift in my life,” Chris told the Associated Press.

Chris added, “I think that there’s this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it’s just not the case. They are kind of not anti-anything. They are kind of pro whatever is authentic to you. And I like that. Because it’s authentic for me to be pro-Christian, pro-Jesus. That’s my thing. I like it. And I’ve never had anyone try to shame me, to my face. Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that’s the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me – to my face or behind my back. I’m not going to change.”