Wed, 05 June 2019 at 9:13 pm

CMT Music Awards Roast 'Game of Thrones' for Coffee Cup Moment

That coffee cup moment from the final season of Game of Thrones became a joke during the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

If you have been living under a rock, then just a heads up: during one of the final episodes of Game of Thrones, a random coffee cup, originally thought to be a Starbucks cup, was seen sitting in front of Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen during a feast scene.

CMT Music Awards hosts Little Big Town opened the show by saying that “the breakout star of Game of Thrones” was at the show… a Starbucks cup.

Later in the show, the cup’s date, a water bottle, showed up and they joked that the date was a “tall drink of water.”
