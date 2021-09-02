Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Thu, 02 September 2021 at 10:24 pm

Brad Pitt Explains How Getting 'Older' & 'Crankier' Has Affected His Style

Brad Pitt just discussed fashion in a new interview with Esquire and he’s explaining how getting “older” and “crankier” has affected his style.

The 57-year-old actor is a De’Longhi brand ambassador and he did the interview to promote his new campaign with the coffee company.

“If I have a style, it’s no style,” Brad told Esquire.

Brad did offer up some of his style picks though. He said, “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

The Oscar-winning actor says his style is now “lead by comfort.”

He said, “I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard.”

Brad added, “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that.”

There’s a new update in Brad‘s legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie.
