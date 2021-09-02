Brad Pitt Explains How Getting 'Older' & 'Crankier' Has Affected His Style

Brad Pitt just discussed fashion in a new interview with Esquire and he’s explaining how getting “older” and “crankier” has affected his style.

The 57-year-old actor is a De’Longhi brand ambassador and he did the interview to promote his new campaign with the coffee company.

Click inside to find out what he said…

“If I have a style, it’s no style,” Brad told Esquire.

Brad did offer up some of his style picks though. He said, “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

The Oscar-winning actor says his style is now “lead by comfort.”

He said, “I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard.”

Brad added, “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that.”

There’s a new update in Brad‘s legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie.