Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors with Brooklyn Lunch Date

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are continuing to fuel rumors that they are a couple.

The 41-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress were spotted having lunch together on Thursday afternoon (September 2) at a Mexican restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Channing wore an unbuttoned shirt with a white tank top underneath, black jeans, and sneakers. Zoe was seen in a red t-shirt tucked into her jean shorts and black slides.

A source told People that the two stars, who are working together on the upcoming movie Pussy Island, “continue to be inseparable.”

“They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry,” the source said.

Another insider said, “Zoe thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person.” Yet another source told the outlet, “Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright.”

