Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 7:39 pm

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors with Brooklyn Lunch Date

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors with Brooklyn Lunch Date

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are continuing to fuel rumors that they are a couple.

The 41-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress were spotted having lunch together on Thursday afternoon (September 2) at a Mexican restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Channing wore an unbuttoned shirt with a white tank top underneath, black jeans, and sneakers. Zoe was seen in a red t-shirt tucked into her jean shorts and black slides.

Click inside to see what sources are saying about the rumored couple…

A source told People that the two stars, who are working together on the upcoming movie Pussy Island, “continue to be inseparable.”

“They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry,” the source said.

Another insider said, “Zoe thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person.” Yet another source told the outlet, “Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright.”

See more photos of them out and about last weekend.

Click through the gallery to see 20+ photos of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz at lunch…
Just Jared on Facebook
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 01
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 02
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 03
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 04
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 05
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 06
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 07
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 08
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 09
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 10
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 11
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 12
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 13
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 14
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 15
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 16
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 17
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 18
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 19
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 20
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 21
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 22
channing tatum zoe kravitz lunch in brooklyn 23

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr