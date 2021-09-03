Dakota Johnson Wows in Sheer Dress at Venice Premiere, Walks Carpet with Her Two Dates!

Top Stories
Fri, 03 September 2021 at 5:02 pm

Dakota Johnson is blowing us away with this look at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The 31-year-old actress wowed in a sheer dress while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Dakota had two dates who accompanied her to the premiere – Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who designed her dress, and her frequent collaborator Luca Guadagnino.

For those who don’t know, Dakota starred in Luca‘s 2015 movie A Bigger Splash and his 2018 movie Suspiria.

Make sure to see photos of the rest of the cast and crew attending the premiere of The Lost Daughter.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci dress.

Click through the gallery for 45+ photos of Dakota Johnson on the red carpet in Venice…

