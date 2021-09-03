Dakota Johnson Wows in Sheer Dress at Venice Premiere, Walks Carpet with Her Two Dates!

Dakota Johnson is blowing us away with this look at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

The 31-year-old actress wowed in a sheer dress while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

Dakota had two dates who accompanied her to the premiere – Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who designed her dress, and her frequent collaborator Luca Guadagnino.

For those who don’t know, Dakota starred in Luca‘s 2015 movie A Bigger Splash and his 2018 movie Suspiria.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci dress.

