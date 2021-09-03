'Dune' Premieres in Venice - See Every Cast Member's Red Carpet Look!

The upcoming movie Dune just had its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and you can see the cast’s red carpet looks here!

Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Timothee Chalamet, and Zendaya were just some of the stars who stepped out for the event on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

More cast members in attendance included Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Chang Chen, as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

During a press conference, Denis urged fans to see the movie on the big screen.

“At the end of the day these are difficult times for everybody, safety first, if the audience feels comfortable I encourage them to watch it on the big screen,” he said (via Variety). “It has been dreamed, designed, shot, thinking IMAX. When you watch this movie on the big screen, it is a physical experience. We tried to design it to be as immersive as possible.”

Click inside to see what every cast member wore to the premiere…

Keep scrolling to see what every cast member wore to the premiere…

Timothee Chalamet FYI: Timothee is wearing a Haider Ackermann look.

Zendaya FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Balmain dress.

Oscar Isaac

Rebecca Ferguson FYI: Rebecca is wearing a Dior dress.

Josh Brolin

Javier Bardem

Sharon Duncan-Brewster FYI: Sharon is wearing a custom Etro dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

Dave Bautista

Chang Chen

Stellan Skarsgard