Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco &amp; Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 3:12 pm

'Dune' Premieres in Venice - See Every Cast Member's Red Carpet Look!

'Dune' Premieres in Venice - See Every Cast Member's Red Carpet Look!

The upcoming movie Dune just had its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and you can see the cast’s red carpet looks here!

Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Timothee Chalamet, and Zendaya were just some of the stars who stepped out for the event on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

More cast members in attendance included Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Chang Chen, as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

During a press conference, Denis urged fans to see the movie on the big screen.

“At the end of the day these are difficult times for everybody, safety first, if the audience feels comfortable I encourage them to watch it on the big screen,” he said (via Variety). “It has been dreamed, designed, shot, thinking IMAX. When you watch this movie on the big screen, it is a physical experience. We tried to design it to be as immersive as possible.”

Click inside to see what every cast member wore to the premiere…

Keep scrolling to see what every cast member wore to the premiere…

Timothee Chalamet at the Dune premiere in Venice

Timothee Chalamet

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Haider Ackermann look.

Zendaya at the Dune premiere in Venice

Zendaya

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Balmain dress.

Oscar Isaac at the Dune premiere in Venice

Oscar Isaac

Rebecca Ferguson at the Dune premiere in Venice

Rebecca Ferguson

FYI: Rebecca is wearing a Dior dress.

Josh Brolin at the Dune premiere in Venice

Josh Brolin

Javier Bardem at the Dune premiere in Venice

Javier Bardem

Sharon Duncan-Brewster at the Dune premiere in Venice

Sharon Duncan-Brewster

FYI: Sharon is wearing a custom Etro dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

Dave Bautista at the Dune premiere in Venice

Dave Bautista

Chang Chen at the Dune premiere in Venice

Chang Chen

Stellan Skarsgard at the Dune premiere in Venice

Stellan Skarsgard

Denis Villeneuve at the Dune premiere in Venice

Director Denis Villeneuve
Just Jared on Facebook
dune cast venice film festival premiere 01
dune cast venice film festival premiere 02
dune cast venice film festival premiere 03
dune cast venice film festival premiere 04
dune cast venice film festival premiere 05
dune cast venice film festival premiere 06
dune cast venice film festival premiere 07
dune cast venice film festival premiere 08
dune cast venice film festival premiere 09
dune cast venice film festival premiere 10
dune cast venice film festival premiere 11
dune cast venice film festival premiere 12
dune cast venice film festival premiere 13
dune cast venice film festival premiere 14
dune cast venice film festival premiere 15
dune cast venice film festival premiere 16
dune cast venice film festival premiere 17
dune cast venice film festival premiere 18
dune cast venice film festival premiere 19
dune cast venice film festival premiere 20
dune cast venice film festival premiere 21
dune cast venice film festival premiere 22
dune cast venice film festival premiere 23
dune cast venice film festival premiere 24
dune cast venice film festival premiere 25
dune cast venice film festival premiere 26
dune cast venice film festival premiere 27
dune cast venice film festival premiere 28
dune cast venice film festival premiere 29
dune cast venice film festival premiere 30
dune cast venice film festival premiere 31
dune cast venice film festival premiere 32
dune cast venice film festival premiere 33
dune cast venice film festival premiere 34
dune cast venice film festival premiere 35
dune cast venice film festival premiere 36
dune cast venice film festival premiere 37
dune cast venice film festival premiere 38
dune cast venice film festival premiere 39
dune cast venice film festival premiere 40
dune cast venice film festival premiere 41
dune cast venice film festival premiere 42
dune cast venice film festival premiere 43
dune cast venice film festival premiere 44
dune cast venice film festival premiere 45
dune cast venice film festival premiere 46
dune cast venice film festival premiere 47
dune cast venice film festival premiere 48
dune cast venice film festival premiere 49
dune cast venice film festival premiere 50
dune cast venice film festival premiere 51
dune cast venice film festival premiere 52
dune cast venice film festival premiere 53
dune cast venice film festival premiere 54
dune cast venice film festival premiere 55
dune cast venice film festival premiere 56
dune cast venice film festival premiere 57
dune cast venice film festival premiere 58
dune cast venice film festival premiere 59
dune cast venice film festival premiere 60
dune cast venice film festival premiere 61
dune cast venice film festival premiere 62
dune cast venice film festival premiere 63
dune cast venice film festival premiere 64
dune cast venice film festival premiere 65
dune cast venice film festival premiere 66
dune cast venice film festival premiere 67
dune cast venice film festival premiere 68
dune cast venice film festival premiere 69
dune cast venice film festival premiere 70
dune cast venice film festival premiere 71
dune cast venice film festival premiere 72
dune cast venice film festival premiere 73
dune cast venice film festival premiere 74
dune cast venice film festival premiere 75
dune cast venice film festival premiere 76
dune cast venice film festival premiere 77
dune cast venice film festival premiere 78
dune cast venice film festival premiere 79
dune cast venice film festival premiere 80
dune cast venice film festival premiere 81
dune cast venice film festival premiere 82
dune cast venice film festival premiere 83

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2021 Venice Film Festival, Chang Chen, Dave Bautista, Denis Villeneueve, Dune, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Stellan Skarsgard, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr