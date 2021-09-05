'Riverdale' Actor Jordan Connor Marries Fiancee Jinjara Mitchell

Jordan Connor is a married man!

The 29-year-old actor, who plays Sweet Pea on Riverdale, married fiancee Jinjara Mitchell on Saturday (September 4), the newlyweds confirmed on social media on Sunday.

Click inside to read more!

“BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!” Jordan wrote on Instagram along with a photo of and the 29-year-old actress.

Jinjara shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing, “We dang well did it! 💖🥂🥰”

Jordan and Jinjara married in front of close friends and family at the Long Beach Lodge Resort in British Columbia, Canada, according to Brides.

For their big day, Jordan sported a classic black tux by Suitsupply while Jinjara wore a stunning, lace dress by Anne Barge.

Jordan and Jinjara first met during an acting class back in 2012. They got engaged in September 2018. Click here to read all the details about his proposal!

Find out what other famous couple also got married on Saturday.

Congrats to the happy couple!