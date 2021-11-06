Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

New Details About Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 1:36 pm

Darren Criss Drops New Music Video for His Song 'Drunk on Christmas' - Watch Here!

Darren Criss Drops New Music Video for His Song 'Drunk on Christmas' - Watch Here!

Darren Criss just released a new music video for his song “Drunk on Christmas”!

The track appears on 34-year-old former Glee star’s new album A Very Darren Crissmas, which was released earlier last month.

It marks Darren‘s first-ever holiday album and features special guest appearances by Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood and Lainey Wilson.

Click inside to see the video…

The video features Darren and Lainey heading to a bar called Santa’s Pub to do some karaoke dressed as Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause.

Darren said of the clip, “I recorded A Very Darren Crissmas in Nashville, TN. A songwriter’s town. So it seemed only appropriate that the music video for my original tune ‘Drunk On Christmas’ would pay homage to two of my favorite Music City legacies at the same time: country music, and of course, Santa’s Pub.”

He added, “Big thanks to the amazing Lainey Wilson for making my fantasy of recording an alternate-reality-record-of-Dean Martin/Dolly Parton-doing-a-jazz/country-crossover-drinking-song-that-never-came-out— into an actual reality!”

Along with the album, Darren announced the A Very Darren Crissmas Tour, kicking off on December 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Murat Theatre. The tour will hit cities including Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New York City. Tickets go on sale on October 15, with pre-sales between October 12 and October 13. For all ticket info, click here.

The entertainer also recently announced some exciting personal news!
Just Jared on Facebook
darren criss drops video drunk on christmas 01
darren criss drops video drunk on christmas 02
darren criss drops video drunk on christmas 03
darren criss drops video drunk on christmas 04
darren criss drops video drunk on christmas 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Darren Criss, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images