Darren Criss Drops New Music Video for His Song 'Drunk on Christmas' - Watch Here!

Darren Criss just released a new music video for his song “Drunk on Christmas”!

The track appears on 34-year-old former Glee star’s new album A Very Darren Crissmas, which was released earlier last month.

It marks Darren‘s first-ever holiday album and features special guest appearances by Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood and Lainey Wilson.

The video features Darren and Lainey heading to a bar called Santa’s Pub to do some karaoke dressed as Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause.

Darren said of the clip, “I recorded A Very Darren Crissmas in Nashville, TN. A songwriter’s town. So it seemed only appropriate that the music video for my original tune ‘Drunk On Christmas’ would pay homage to two of my favorite Music City legacies at the same time: country music, and of course, Santa’s Pub.”

He added, “Big thanks to the amazing Lainey Wilson for making my fantasy of recording an alternate-reality-record-of-Dean Martin/Dolly Parton-doing-a-jazz/country-crossover-drinking-song-that-never-came-out— into an actual reality!”

Along with the album, Darren announced the A Very Darren Crissmas Tour, kicking off on December 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Murat Theatre. The tour will hit cities including Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New York City. Tickets go on sale on October 15, with pre-sales between October 12 and October 13. For all ticket info, click here.

