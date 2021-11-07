Top Stories
Sun, 07 November 2021 at 3:54 pm

Travis Scott & Live Nation Are Being Sued After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott & Live Nation Are Being Sued After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott and Live Nation are being taken to court.

The 30-year-old entertainer and the concert company are facing at least one lawsuit already in the aftermath of the deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival on Friday night (November 5), Billboard reports.

The lawsuit was filed in Harris County District Court on Saturday (November 6) by an injured concert attendee, Manuel Souza.

He called the event a “predictable and preventable tragedy,” saying it was the direct result of “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” and the “encouragement of violence.”

“Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner,” his attorney, Steve Kherkher, wrote.

“Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.”

The case is one of many lawsuits that are expected to be filed, following what was one of the deadliest crowd disasters at a music event in years.
