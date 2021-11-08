Ellen Pompeo Goes For Morning Hike with Hubby Chris Ivery

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery are getting in some fresh air!

The 51-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress and the 54-year-old music producer kicked off their morning with a hike on Sunday (November 7) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen Pompeo

For their hike, Ellen went comfy in an oversized black hoodie paired with navy leggings while Chris sported navy tracksuit and a black beanie.

A few days ago, Ellen was spotted filming some scenes with her Grey’s Anatomy character’s new love interest!

In a recent interview, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes shared new details about how the show may, or when, it will end in an interview. Here’s what she shared…

If you missed it, four former Grey’s Anatomy stars have returned or will be returning for season 18 so far! Be sure to check out the recap and find out which former stars are returning to the hospital.