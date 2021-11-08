Here's How Long Distance Has Impacted Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Relationship, According to a Source

A source is speaking out about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who reunited this weekend and were photographed saying goodbye at the airport in new pics.

The 49-year-old actor and 52-year-old superstar kissed and said goodbye at the airport, and now a source is speaking out.

“Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can,” a source told People. “Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It’s difficult for them to be apart.”

“They are making it work though. They are incredibly happy when they are together. It’s like the distance has made them appreciate their relationship even more,” the source continued. “Jennifer keeps gushing about how amazing Ben is. He makes her very happy.”

