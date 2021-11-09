Ed Sheeran Reveals How He Really Feels About Releasing His Album Around the Same Time as Adele

Top Stories
Ed Sheeran is opening up about (friendly) competition with Adele.

The 30-year-old “Bad Habits” singer-songwriter made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (November 9).

During the appearance, Ed talked about releasing his new album = (Equals) right before Adele‘s highly anticipated 30, admitting he was shook about facing off in sales with the singer.

“Would you not be? I think she sold something like 3.2 million,” he said.

“We all want a number one record. I didn’t know she was coming with an album until we already announced our date. But then obviously after then I was like ‘Thank f–k we were before that,’” he said.

“[Adele] is the biggest artist in the world. So I’m not under any illusion that she’s not a bigger artist,” he added.

He also talked about the possibility of a collaboration. Find out what he said!
