Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies &amp; Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 7:19 pm

'Eternals' Had A Few Alternate End Credits To Choose From

'Eternals' Had A Few Alternate End Credits To Choose From

Eternals has not just one, but to end credits scenes that will tell fans a lot about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But, did you know that there were a few other end credits to choose from?

Screenwriters Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo opened up about the other possible endings that they also had for the movie.

Click inside to read more…

Speaking to The Wrap about the second end credits scene in particular, Ryan and Kaz revealed that Mahershala Ali as Blade was just one of the choices to be featured in the voiceover.

There was a rumor that it could’ve been Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, or even Anthony Mackie.

“I think that once upon a time it may even been Sam [Wilson], our new Cap,” Kaz revealed.

He added that “there was about, I would say half a dozen solid versions of those end credit sequences that we explored. I think so much of that process is about leaving doors open. That’s really what it’s about.”

“As much as everyone would like there to believe that there’s a master whiteboard that hasn’t been touched in generations and sits in Kevin’s [Feige] office that has everything that’s happening for the next 40 years, really it’s a process of what do people want to see? What’s fun in that moment? What door can we leave open that will become satisfying later on?”

Read more about the end credits scenes for Eternals here!

Eternals is out in theaters NOW!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Marvel
Posted to: Eternals, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Hailey Bieber is showing her love for hubby Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenna Johnson gushes over working with JoJo Siwa - Just Jared Jr
  • We can't stop watching Suni Lee's latest DWTS performance - Just Jared Jr
  • The Wanted has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr