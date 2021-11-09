'Eternals' Had A Few Alternate End Credits To Choose From

Eternals has not just one, but to end credits scenes that will tell fans a lot about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But, did you know that there were a few other end credits to choose from?

Screenwriters Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo opened up about the other possible endings that they also had for the movie.

Speaking to The Wrap about the second end credits scene in particular, Ryan and Kaz revealed that Mahershala Ali as Blade was just one of the choices to be featured in the voiceover.

There was a rumor that it could’ve been Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, or even Anthony Mackie.

“I think that once upon a time it may even been Sam [Wilson], our new Cap,” Kaz revealed.

He added that “there was about, I would say half a dozen solid versions of those end credit sequences that we explored. I think so much of that process is about leaving doors open. That’s really what it’s about.”

“As much as everyone would like there to believe that there’s a master whiteboard that hasn’t been touched in generations and sits in Kevin’s [Feige] office that has everything that’s happening for the next 40 years, really it’s a process of what do people want to see? What’s fun in that moment? What door can we leave open that will become satisfying later on?”

Eternals is out in theaters NOW!