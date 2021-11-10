Benedict Cumberbatch Got Nicotine Poisoning Three Times While Filming 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that he was actually sick as a dog while filming The Power of the Dog.

The 45-year-old actor has shared in a new interview that while filming, he got nicotine poisoning – three times!

Click inside to see what Benedict shared…

Portraying Phil Burbank in the movie, opposite Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, Benedict‘s character smokes quite a lot in the film and it led to him becoming afflicted with the nicotine poisoning.

“That was really hard,” he told Esquire. “Filterless rollies, just take after take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible.”

If you’re unaware, nicotine poisoning occurs from excessive exposure to nicotine, and can cause nausea, vomiting, increased heart rate, headache, dizziness and fatigue, among other symptoms.

In addition to picking up smoking as a habit while filming, Benedict admitted that he also mostly gave up bathing to properly portray Phil.

“I wanted that layer of stink on me. I wanted people in the room to know what I smelt like,” he shared. “It was hard, though. It wasn’t just in rehearsals. I was going out to eat and meet friends of Jane [Campion, the director] and stuff.”

Recently, Benedict defended the decision to portray a gay character in The Power of the Dog. See what he said…