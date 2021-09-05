Benedict Cumberbatch Weighs In On Straight Actors Playing Gay Roles While Promoting 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch is opening up about his new movie The Power of the Dog.

The 45-year-old actor was asked by press during the Telluride Film Festival about straight actors playing gay in the movie, and revealed they had hard conversations about the issue.

If you’re unfamiliar, Benedict portrays Phil, who is described as a “ruthless Montana cattle rancher” and “projects a crude, macho presence”. In the movie, Phil develops a relationship with Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow who marries his brother.

“I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity, and inclusion,” Benedict shared. “One of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private, hidden from view.”

He added that taking the role wasn’t “done without thought. I also feel slightly like, is this a thing where our dance card has to be public? Do we have to explain all our private moments in our sexual history? I don’t think so.”

Benedict added, “Jane [Campion, director] chose us as actors to play those roles. That’s her question to answer.”

Previously, Benedict had played a gay role, as mathematician Alan Turing in 2014′s The Imitation Game.

Also starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog will arrive in theaters on November 17 and begin streaming December 1 on Netflix.

The straight actors playing gay roles has been garnering a lot of attention in the past few years. Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Rannells, and more have opened up on the issue.