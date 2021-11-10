Top Stories
'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies &amp; Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 11:15 am

Blake Lively Reveals She Painted Her Manolo Blahniks with Nail Polish for Latest Appearance

Blake Lively Reveals She Painted Her Manolo Blahniks with Nail Polish for Latest Appearance

Notice anything about Blake Lively‘s shoes? She revealed she painted parts of her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks with nail polish!

The 34-year-old actress was in attendance at an event at the Empire State Building on Monday night (November 8) in New York City, where she wore the famed heel.

Click inside to read what happened…

On her Instagram Story, Blake posted, “I’m sorry, @manoloblahnik for painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door,” she wrote, adding, “Worth it tho??”

She acknowledged that she also wrapped her coat “like I’m the 5th Golden Girl.”

Blake also wrote a Max Mara trench coat and carried a Chanel purse.

If you missed it, Blake‘s husband Ryan Reynolds revealed the secret to their marriage.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively shoes 01
blake lively shoes 02
blake lively shoes 03
blake lively shoes 04
blake lively shoes 05
blake lively shoes 06
blake lively shoes 07
blake lively shoes 08
blake lively shoes 09
blake lively shoes 10
blake lively shoes 11
blake lively shoes 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr