Blake Lively Reveals She Painted Her Manolo Blahniks with Nail Polish for Latest Appearance

Notice anything about Blake Lively‘s shoes? She revealed she painted parts of her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks with nail polish!

The 34-year-old actress was in attendance at an event at the Empire State Building on Monday night (November 8) in New York City, where she wore the famed heel.

Click inside to read what happened…

On her Instagram Story, Blake posted, “I’m sorry, @manoloblahnik for painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door,” she wrote, adding, “Worth it tho??”

She acknowledged that she also wrapped her coat “like I’m the 5th Golden Girl.”

Blake also wrote a Max Mara trench coat and carried a Chanel purse.

If you missed it, Blake‘s husband Ryan Reynolds revealed the secret to their marriage.