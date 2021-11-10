Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 3:46 pm

Source Says You's Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Are Dating!

A new report has emerged suggesting that You‘s Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold are dating!

Rumors have been swirling for a while, partially due to items sent in to celeb Instagram DeuxMoi. The rumors were fueled when the pair were photographed together this past weekend!

Victoria Pedretti and her You co-star, Dylan Arnold, are dating and have been for about a few months,” a source told ET.

You‘s third season is currently available to stream on Netflix, and will be back for a fourth season. Be sure to check out the show if you haven’t already binged it – it’s a huge hit!
