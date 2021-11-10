Source Says You's Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Are Dating!

A new report has emerged suggesting that You‘s Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold are dating!

Rumors have been swirling for a while, partially due to items sent in to celeb Instagram DeuxMoi. The rumors were fueled when the pair were photographed together this past weekend!

Click inside to read what the source said…

“Victoria Pedretti and her You co-star, Dylan Arnold, are dating and have been for about a few months,” a source told ET.

You‘s third season is currently available to stream on Netflix, and will be back for a fourth season. Be sure to check out the show if you haven’t already binged it – it’s a huge hit!